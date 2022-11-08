On Monday, 7 November 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested seven thieves for stealing two-wheelers at various places in the city and selling them off. As many as 20 stolen two-wheelers were seized from their possession.

The main accused has been identified as M Vijaya Kumar (35). Along with him M Vasu (21), R Narasimha Murthy (33), M Raju Naidu (40), V Kalyanam (58), Y Raman (19) and G Ramana (27) were also taken into custody on suspicion of abetting to theft. According to the police, all the accused are residents of the Anakapalli and ASR districts.

The police said that the prime accused Vijaya Kumar had alone committed the theft of 20 two-wheelers since October 2021. He was previously arrested and also sent to jail. After his release, he continued to steal two-wheelers from public areas and sell them off to ganja smugglers in agency areas. The police also added that the accused only stole bikes in which the owners had left behind their keys.

Upon receiving a complaint from P Sunitha, who lost her two-wheeler parked near a shopping mall in Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, a special team was formed under DCP (Crimes) Gandam Naganna and they arrested the thieves. Among the stole vehicles, it has been reported that Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts were their main target, while a few were also stolen from Vizianagaram. The police concluded by adding that they are conducting further investigation into the matter.

