On Wednesday, 9 November 2022, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam such as KFC, CMR Group, and others will be recruiting to fill 460 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

KFC

Job role: Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 18-35 years (male and female)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam

CMR Group

Job role: CSA

Qualification: SSC and above

Number of vacancies: 200

Age: 18-21years (male and female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam

Apollo Home Care

Job role: Homecare Nurses/ Homecare Nursing Assistants/ Patient Care Assistants

Qualification: GDA, ANM, GNM, and BSc (Nursing)

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 18-35 years (male and female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500-28,500/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam/Hyderabad

PayTM and Just Dial

Job role: Field Sales Executive/ Field Executive

Qualification: SSC and above

Number of vacancies: 100

Age: 18-35 years (male)

Salary offered: Rs 18,400-22,600/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam

B New Mobiles

Job role: CSA

Qualification: Inter and above

Number of vacancies: 10

Age: 18-35 years (male and female)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam

Big Basket

Job role: Delivery Executives

Qualification: Inter and above

Number of vacancies: 50

Age: 18-35 years (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000/ month

Work location: Visakhapatnam

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 9 November 2022 with their certificates.

