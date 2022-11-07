On Wednesday, 9 November 2022, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam such as KFC, CMR Group, and others will be recruiting to fill 460 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
KFC
Job role: Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 18-35 years (male and female)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam
CMR Group
Job role: CSA
Qualification: SSC and above
Number of vacancies: 200
Age: 18-21years (male and female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam
Apollo Home Care
Job role: Homecare Nurses/ Homecare Nursing Assistants/ Patient Care Assistants
Qualification: GDA, ANM, GNM, and BSc (Nursing)
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 18-35 years (male and female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,500-28,500/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam/Hyderabad
PayTM and Just Dial
Job role: Field Sales Executive/ Field Executive
Qualification: SSC and above
Number of vacancies: 100
Age: 18-35 years (male)
Salary offered: Rs 18,400-22,600/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam
B New Mobiles
Job role: CSA
Qualification: Inter and above
Number of vacancies: 10
Age: 18-35 years (male and female)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam
Big Basket
Job role: Delivery Executives
Qualification: Inter and above
Number of vacancies: 50
Age: 18-35 years (male)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000/ month
Work location: Visakhapatnam
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 9 November 2022 with their certificates.
