In a proactive move to curb unlawful and illegal activities in the Vizag, Ravi Shankar IPS, the Commissioner of Police, initiated a series of raids on 18 January 2024. The crackdown targeted offenses related to gambling, liquor, NDPS cases, cockfighting, town nuisances (T.N Act), and public consumption of alcohol. Police are actively conducting raids in Vizag to curb ganja transportation in the city.

At the Kancherapalem Police Station jurisdiction, a case was registered under the Gaming Act. Six individuals were arrested, and a cash amount of 13,120 was confiscated. Furthermore, thirteen cases were registered under the Town Nuisances Act in various zones across the city. The police, in collaboration with Excise officials, conducted raids on suspected ganja and drug distribution points in Vizag. Suspected areas, godowns, and shops were thoroughly checked.

In regions outside the city, 28 cases were registered against those involved in the consumption and distribution of alcohol, leading to public disturbances. Within the city, 87 cases of drunk driving were recorded, and 1,946 cases were registered against those violating MV Act regulations. The police are actively using the Disha SOS app to raise awareness among women, students, and the general public about safety and emergency reporting.

The police are diligently monitoring and enforcing traffic rules, conducting visible policing on beaches, and ensuring traffic safety on busy roads. Additionally, Female police officers are actively educating residents in their jurisdictions about cybercrimes, loan apps, OTP frauds, and other scams to prevent unsuspecting individuals from falling victim. The public is encouraging the public to report any suspicious or illicit activities in their areas to the police through WhatsApp at 9493336633 or the Police Help Line 112.

