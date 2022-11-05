The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday gave a green signal for the construction of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport near Vizag after dismissing its interim stay. Petitions filed by a group of 32 farmers from the Kancheru Village in Bhogapuram have been dismissed.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu gave a 74-page verdict that ruled there were no issues found that required the court’s intervention. Farmers from Vizianagaram District had earlier filed several petitions claiming that they had not received any compensation for their land and that the airport construction was illegal. After the state government paid the compensation, the farmers withdrew the petitions. Therefore, the bench cleared the deck and gave a green signal to continue the airport works.

Also read: INS Dega conducts anti-hijack mock exercise at Visakhapatnam Airport

Statistically, out of 2,700 acres, the government notified for acquisition, only 37.15 acres could not be acquired due to restraint from landowners. Out of the 1,959 landowners, 32 of them filed petitions against the construction of the Bhogapuram Airport. As only a small piece of land was being left out, the court ruled that, in the larger interest of the public, permission to construct the airport was being granted.

The petitions filed in 2015 are now vacated, giving the go-ahead for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport construction near Vizag. The airport will be constructed at a distance of 50 km from Vizag City and will become the new commercial airport for the city after completion.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.