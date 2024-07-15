In a disturbing trend, of late, incidents of minor girls being sexually assaulted are on the rise putting humanity to shame. Close on the heels of a sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl by three senior students of her school at Muchumarri village of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh recently, another shocking and shameful incident came to light at Ramabhadrapuram village in Vizianagaram district on 13 July 2024.

A six-month-old baby was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man in the village. According to the police, the mother of the baby put her in a cradle and went to a nearby shop. When no elder was in the house, Boya Erakanna Dora of Narlavalasa village, said to be relative of the child, came to the house and allegedly indulged in the heinous act. When the child cried loudly, her sister rushed there and saw the man fleeing the place. She immediately informed the mother who along with the villagers tried in vain to catch the accused. The child, who was taken to the Badangi Government Hospital, was later shifted to a private hospital in Vizianagaram. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested at Narlavalasa on 14 July.

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Commission Chairman K Appa Rao enquired the hospital authorities about the treatment being given to the victim of sexual assault in Vizianagaram. He also talked to the Ramabhadrapuram police and sought details from them.

Terming the recurrence of such incidents despite awareness campaigns unfortunate, Appa Rao attributed it to social media, use of cell phones and drug abuse. He underlined the need for monitoring of children by parents.

Echoing a similar opinion, State ST Commission Chairman D V G Sankara Rao enquired authorities about the health condition of the child. He urged the government to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, State Women and Child Welfare Minister G Sandhyarani has assured the family members of the victim of all help from the government.

Sandhyarani, who visited the hospital where the child is being treated, told the media that the government would initiate measures to set up a fast-track court and punish the accused severely as early as possible.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

