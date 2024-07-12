In the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three of her school seniors, aged 12 and 13, and then killed by them, according to authorities.

The three juvenile suspects, who are currently in custody, informed the police that they disposed of the girl’s body in an irrigation canal. The incident occurred in Muchumarri, located over 300 kilometers from the Andhra capital of Amaravati. The girl’s body has not yet been recovered.

The father of the missing Class 3 student reported her disappearance to the local police station on Sunday. He informed the police that his daughter had been playing at Muchumarri Park but did not return home. Despite searching the area and speaking with locals, the police were unable to locate her.

A sniffer dog led the police to the three minor boys. Two of them, aged 12, are in Class 6, and the third, aged 13, is in Class 7. All three attended the same school as the victim. During questioning, the boys confessed to sexually assaulting and killing the girl.

The suspects admitted to the authorities that they had approached the girl while she was playing in the park and led her to a secluded area near the Muchumarri dam. There, they took turns raping her. Fearing retribution if the girl reported the assault to her parents, they killed her.

Sub-Inspector Jayshekhar of the Muchumarri police station in Andhra Pradesh stated that the case is still being treated as a missing person case because the body of the gangraped girl has not been found yet.

Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

