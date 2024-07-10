The 2200-acre GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport is an eagerly anticipated project, assuring better connectivity between Vizag and the rest of the world. Alongside bringing in travellers and adventurers, politicians and businesspersons, the airport is also expected to usher in a futuristic era of growth and development into Vizag. That said, here are 7 such developments we expect the Bhogapuram Airport to bring to Visakhapatnam:

1. More foreign investments

Located just 40 km from Vizag, the international airport, by providing direct access to the ‘IT hub’ of Andhra, could draw IT and business investments from foreign companies to Vizag. This would further reinforce CM Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for the city as a commercial, financial hub.

2. Tourism would take off

The beautification of the beach corridor between Vizag and Bhogapuram will increase tourist footfall.

3. International-standard services would emerge

More high-end hotels and malls would pop up near the airport, and in Vizag as well, as the international airport will bring passengers from around the world to the city. The seven-star Oberoi group hotel is already just 2 km away from the airport. Additionally, the Taj group is planning a project close by. Vizag could start seeing round-the-clock activity.

4. Economic growth

A dedicated cargo terminal with modern facilities will be established at Bhogapuram, catering to various commodities, including perishable goods and pharma products. This will significantly reduce logistics costs for local industries and exporters, opening doors to new markets and boosting economic activity.

4. A direct six-lane road from Vizag to Bhogapuram

A six-lane national highway connecting Visakhapatnam Beach Road to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and to NH-16 has been approved at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore. The new highway would have cycle tracks, pavements and a 10-m green belt on both sides.

5. Real estate will boom

The plans for the road to Bhogapuram airport from Visakhapatnam is dotted with layouts on either side, which would soon have villas, apartments and commercial centres. Prices have already shot up after the MOU was signed between the AP government and the GMR group.

6. Local infrastructure would get a boost

The local infrastructure in Vizag may see better days, with more flyovers and bridges being constructed. Ease of access and smooth flow of traffic to various parts of the city is necessary for foreign delegations.

7. More job creation

As sectors including hospitality and aviation are set to grow, more jobs and employment opportunities will be available for Vizag residents. The development of of commercial offices, hotels, residential spaces, and other ancillary services, is expected to lead to significant job creation exceeding 600,000 direct, indirect, and induced opportunities.

The construction of the Bhogapuram Airport, set to bring in new developments to Visakhapatnam, is expected to be completed by 2025. How the city will change and grow with this international travel hub remains to be seen.

