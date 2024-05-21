On Monday, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, conducted an inspection of the Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport’s construction site. He urged the officials to speed up the construction process of the Bhogapuram airport and ensure its completion by December 2025, the given timeframe. His inspection included the airport terminal building, runway, air traffic control centre buildings, and other ongoing projects.

He also took the time to review the airport’s plans. Representatives from the GMR group provided detailed explanations about the construction works. Project engineers reported that 25 per cent of the work has been completed.

The meeting was attended by K Karthik, the Joint Collector of Vizianagaram, MV Suryakala, the RDO, Shyam Prasad, the Tehsildar of Bhogapuram Mandal, Manomay Rai, the CEO of GMR Vizag International Airport, Rama Raju, the Project Head, and other representatives from the GMR group and revenue officials.

The airport’s foundation stone was laid in May 2023. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed 36 months after the commencement of the work. However, the officials are targeting to operationalise the airport by December 2025, which is six months ahead of the initially scheduled inauguration. If successful, the airport will be operational for the first commercial flight to land in April 2026. In its first phase, the airport is expected to serve six million passengers annually. In phase 2 and phase 3, the project will expand to accommodate 12 million and 18 million passengers respectively.

The Bhogapuram airport project, upon its completion, is set to be a major developmental milestone in Andhra Pradesh. Spread across the 40 km area between Vizag and Bhogapuram, the site is undergoing construction with an initial investment of Rs 4,592 crore. Upon completion, the project is expected to bring economic growth, investment, and real estate development, and boost tourism in the area. Once the airport opens, the current Visakhapatnam International Airport, which is managed by the Indian Navy, will be decommissioned.