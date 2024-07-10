On the night of 9 July 2024, in the S Rayavaram Mandal in Nakkapalli, Anakapalle district, patients suffering from viral infections received incorrect injections at the Nakkapalli Government Hospital. This medical error led to 23 in-patients experiencing severe symptoms, including shivering, fever, and vomiting. The affected patients were promptly transferred to Anakapalle NTR Hospital for advanced medical care, with one patient being further shifted to KGH.

The incident occurred when the hospital staff administered incorrect cefotaxime injections to patients with viral infections and fever. Cefotaxime injection is usually used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria. Shortly after receiving the injection, the patients began to fall ill one by one. All the patients were reportedly from the S Rayavaram mandal.

Immediately, an alert was issued by medical officials regarding the adverse reactions of patients to the administration of the incorrect injections at Nakkapalli Hospital. Within 10 minutes, 23 patients were transferred from the Nakkapalli Government Hospital to the Anakapalle NTR Hospital, displaying symptoms of shivering and fever. The medical staff immediately initiated treatment, and all patients are now on the path to recovery. One patient was transferred to KGH, where their condition remains stable. According to Dr Kanakadurga, the duty doctor at Anakapalle NTR Hospital, patients affected by the injection reaction are gradually recovering. Eighteen patients have already been discharged from Anakapalli NTR Hospital, while four others continue to receive treatment.

Medical officials have launched an investigation into the incident. The Collector has also been briefed on the situation and has ordered that the best possible medical services be provided to the victims.

