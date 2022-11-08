As we welcome the breezy and chilly month of November with pullovers and hot chocolate, moviemakers have decided to make it better with a long list of movies. The second week of this month is gearing up to witness several major releases that are sure to spice things up. Among the major lot, here are 5 movies including Yashoda and Wakanda Forever releasing at the theatres on 11 November you must watch. If you are in search of weekend plans, fret not as you have come to the right place.

Here are the 5 movies including Yashoda and Wakanda Forever releasing in theatres this week on 11 November you must watch.

#1 Yashoda (Telugu)

After being on a break from social media, and fighting her autoimmune disease, Samantha will be hitting the theatres stronger than ever. The actress who was last seen in a Tamil movie KRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a surrogate mother in exchange for money. She then learns about the illegal activities around her and decides to bring them to justice. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan will be playing prominent roles in the movie.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

#2 Wakanda Forever (English)

The much-awaited world of the Black Panther is back. Though we will be missing our OG T’Challa, we owe it to him to celebrate what he left behind. The movie showcases how the nation is getting over the death of King T’Challa and embracing a new chapter. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje build new relationships to forge a new path to protect their new kingdom.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

#3 Uunchai (Hindi)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this Hindi movie is a must-watch for its cast. Starring legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani along with young talent like Parineeti Chopra, the movie releases this first week of November. The plot of the movie revolves around three friends who trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their fourth friend’s last wish. The 60-year-olds, discover the meaning of freedom as they complete this trip.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

#4 Nachindi Girlfriend (Telugu)

Yet another Telugu movie that is worth a watch this weekend is Nachindi Girlfriend directed by Guru Pawan. The cast of the movie includes Gajula Udayshankar and Jenifer Emmanuel playing the lead roles. With new-age actors and an interesting storyline, catch the movie at the theatres near you.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

#5 Thai Massage (Hindi)

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, this Hindi movie’s cast includes Divyendu, best known as Munn a Bhaiya from the web series Mirzapur. The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and Sunny Hinduja playing crucial roles. The engaging trailer of this comedy movie has got our interest peaked.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

