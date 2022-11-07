On her 41st birthday, Anushka Shetty is back with her new movie. The actress took to her social media to reveal the first look of her new untitled movie directed by P Mahesh Babu.

After a gap of four years from the big screen, the actress is back with a new movie, which got the Anushka Shetty fans excited. In the movie, her character, named Anvitha Ravali Shetty, is a master chef. The poster does not reveal as much; we can only wait to watch the beauty do her magic.

If reports are to be believed, the script follows the love story of a chef (played by Anushka) who is older than her counterpart. Naveen Polishetty will be playing the male lead role. The movie is produced by UV Creations and is expected to make a theatrical release next year.

Anushka, in theatrical releases, was last seen playing a small role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, with Bhaagamathie being her last full-fledged movie. On the OTT platform, the actress played the lead role in the movie Nishabdham alongside R Madhavan. Naveen Polishetty was last seen in the blockbuster movie Jathi Ratnalu.

