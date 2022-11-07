After a lot of speculations around the movie Adipurush, the makers have now announced a new release date for Prabhas’s next. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will now be released on 16 June 2023.

The director took to his social media to announce that the movie is dedicated to Lord Ram and is a commitment towards history. The director added that in order to do full justice visually, his team requires more time. He said that he and his team are dedicated to making a movie that will make India proud and concluded by asking for continued blessings and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

After rumours spread that the makers do not want to clash with any other big movies in the South, the new release date coincides with Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya releasing on the same date. It is to be believed that the movie is currently postponed in order to complete VFX work and a possible reshoot of a few scenes due to the negative reception of the teaser, which launched in Ayodhya last month.

Also read: Why fans are disappointed with Adipurush teaser?

For the unversed, Adipurush is a 400-crore budget movie based on the Hindu mythological story of Ram, who travels to Lanka with the help of Hanuman and his army to rescue his wife, Sita, who has been abducted by the king of Lanka, Ravana. The movie’s cast includes Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and others in prominent roles. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed In Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on the Adipurush release date.