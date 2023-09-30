After a long break, admirers of the 6-foot beauty Anushka Shetty witnessed her comeback on the big screen with the recent romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Naveen Polishetty as the male protagonist. Written and directed by P Mahesh Babu, UV Creations bankrolled the film, which was released in the theatres on 7 September 2023. The light-hearted flick received a warm response from the audiences, who were in awe of Anushka’s charm and Naveen’s comic timing. Marking the end of a successful theatrical run, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty locked its OTT release date on a major digital platform.

Read on to know about the OTT release date and platform of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Anvitha Ravali Shetty is an independent and single woman leading a successful career as a chef in the UK. On her dying mother’s last wish, Anvitha takes her home to India. Upon her mother’s passing, she learns the value of a companion and decides to have a child but without the strings of a marriage or a partner. Her desperate attempts to find the perfect father, or rather a sperm donor, for her child ends when she stumbles upon an easygoing stand-up comedian. Their journey to becoming parents amidst comical events and realisations forms the rest of the plot.

This morning, Netflix, through its Instagram handle, announced the OTT release date of the Anushka and Naveen starrer. It will to premiere on 5 October 2023.

