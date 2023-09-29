With several interesting theatrical releases like Ram Pothineni’s Skanda, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2, and Srikanth Addala directorial Peddha Kapu 1, the weekend fun quotient reached an all-time high. The wide range of genres is sure to keep us hooked to the big screens with their grippy plotlines and star cast. But if you prefer spending time indoors this weekend, the digital platforms are loading up with a load of content for you. From binge-worthy web series to entertaining movies, the list of OTT releases today has it all. Make sure to check them out.

Here is the list of the OTT releases today for a weekend binge.

Adiyae

Adiyae, a Tamil romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Karthik, features G. V. Prakash Kumar, Gouri Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh, and Mirchi Vijay. Jeeva, a despondent youth contemplating suicide, discovers renewed purpose upon hearing a song by his school-time crush, Senthazhini. However, after a tragic accident, his life spirals as he unintentionally slips into a parallel dimension.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Agent

Agent, a Telugu action thriller helmed by Surender Reddy, stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, and Dino Morea. The plot centres around a spy shrouded in an enigma, compelled to uncover the secrets behind a perilous terrorist group.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

King of Kotha

One of the most awaited oTT releases today, King of Kotha, a multilingual period action drama by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya in the lead. The story follows Tony, Ravi’s son, torn between his family’s criminal legacy and his aspiration for a different life. Unlike his father, Tony resists the allure of crime and finds love in Tara, a woman from a privileged background.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tumse Na Ho Payega

Tumse Na Ho Payega is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sinha, starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini, and Karan Jotwani. The film takes a humorous twist as Gaurav and his friends, choosing to follow their hearts and break free from societal norms, embark on a journey of self-discovery, leading to comical and unforeseen events.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Angshuman MBA

Directed by Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha, the Bengali film “Angshuman MBA” stars Soham Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Abhash Mukherjee, Debojit Roy, Paean Sarkar, and Anuska Chakraborty. The storyline revolves around Angshuman, who, tired of family jests about their business, pursues a master’s degree in commerce. He initiates a breakup service, aiming to mend relationships by orchestrating separations between couples.

OTT platform: Zee5

I Killed Bapu

Directed by Hyder Kazmi, I Killed Bapu is a Hindi biographical drama starring Sameer Deshpande, Rajesh Khatri, Mukesh Kapani, Akshay Verma, and others in key roles. The film is set after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. How the most hated assassin defends his case and sheds light on the deeds of Gandhi, which he believed did more harm than good to the country, forms the crux.

OTT platform: Zee5

Dochevaarevarura

Starring Bithiri Sati, Ajay Ghosh, and Malavika Satheesan in the lead roles, Dochevaarevarura is a Telugu action comedy directed by Siva Nageswara Rao.

OTT platform: Aha

Lucky Man

Directed by Balaji Venugopal, Lucky Man is a Tamil comedy-drama starring Yogi Baby, Raichal Rabecca, Abdool Lee, and Veera in crucial roles. The plot follows an unlucky family man who makes ends meet working as a real estate agent. His life takes a lucky turn when he wins a car in a contest. But, it all comes to a halt when the car he considered his lucky charm goes missing.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Choona

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, ‘Choona’ features a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Namit Das, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and others. The story revolves around a diverse group of individuals who, finding a shared adversary in a fearsome and superstitious politician, devise a heist plan to seek retribution.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gen V

Gen V, a sci-fi fantasy action and adventure series, stars a talented ensemble including Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, and more. Set at the exclusive superhero college under Vought International, it delves into the lives of competitive young adult Supes testing their limits- physical, sexual, and ethical- as they vie for top contracts and prime city spots in this irreverent portrayal of their world.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Papam Pasivadu

Directed by Lalit Kumar, Papam Pasivadu is a five-episode comedy series starring Sri Rama Chandra, promising a delightful romantic escapade. Following a heartbroken 25-year-old in his quest for love, the show takes a humorous twist when three enamoured girls add chaos to his life. Lead actresses include Gayatri Chaganti, Raashi Singh, and Srividya Maharshi, making the series a laughter-filled love experience.

OTT platform: Aha

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury is the latest series in the much-loved Power Rangers franchise. This exciting series follows the return of Lord Zedd, more powerful than ever. How the team of heroes take on the evil emperor to save the universe forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

