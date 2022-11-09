The Andhra Pradesh State Government transferred three Assistant Commissioners of the Visakhapatnam Police and announced their replacements. Disha Police ACP Prem Kajal, Visakhapatnam West Zone ACP V Sri Prasad Rao, and East Zone ACP Harshitha Chandra are the three transferred officers, the state government said. APSP 14th Batallion DSP Ch Vivekanand, Vigilance Enforcement DSP A Narasimha Murthy, and Anakapalli CCS DSP Murthy will take charge in their positions, respectively.

Additionally, the government appointed T Trinadh as the South Zone ACP, which has been long vacant. While the government directed Prem Kajal and Prasad Rao to report to the headquarters, Harshitha Chandra will take charge as the Manyam District Disha DSP.

Recently, the City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth transferred the Kancharapalem and Airport PS inspectors owing to the political fiasco near the Visakhapatnam Airport.

The transferred Disha Police ACP Prem Kajal played a crucial role in tracking down notorious criminals involved in sexual harassment and abuse of women. She led the team that solved the controversial case of Fun Bucket Bharghav and also led several awareness campaigns in the city. Under the able guidance of ACP Prem Kajal, the Visakhapatnam Police, with the help of the students, conducted campaigns to spread the word about the Disha SOS app.

