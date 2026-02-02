City police foil fraud attempt, save woman in distress

Swift action by the city police has foiled the bid of a person to defraud a woman in distress.

According to the police, the woman was under mental stress, as her husband was bedridden due to illness, and her daughter was also facing hardship.

Taking advantage of the situation, a man, Ajjada Balakrishna, has approached her pretending to be a kind-hearted person. Claiming to be a security guard, he gained her trust, promising to help her.

However, growing suspicious, the woman contacted the City Police Commissioner over the phone.

The CP patiently listened to her and ordered an investigation.

The police in their inquiry found that Balakrishna had a criminal background. They came to know that he was convicted for the murder of two children in 2010 and had served a ten-year imprisonment. After his release, he had changed his address and was attempting to target vulnerable individuals to cheat them.

The Maharanipeta police took Balakrishna into custody and warned him against attempting such fraudulent activities again.

The CP suggested that people

Verify the background of strangers before trusting them, and inform the police immediately if they notice any suspicious individuals.

The CP advised the city residents facing any issues to reach out to the police by calling up No. 7995095799.

