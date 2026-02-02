KGH Visakhapatnam Opens First Pain Clinic in Andhra Pradesh

Pain clinic, the first of its kind in the government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, was opened at KGH (King George Hospital), Visakhapatnam, on 1 February.

State Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who inaugurated the clinic, said it would be beneficial for the patients suffering from chronic pain.

The Minister lauded AMCANA (Andhra Medical College North America Alumni) for donating Rs 1 crore for the clinic.

The Minister mentioned that he had informed Union Health Minister J P Nadda of the contributions of former medical students to the 600-bed mother and child health centre in Guntur, as well as their services towards the development of government medical institutions in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. He said the Union Minister had praised the gesture, saying it should be emulated nationwide.

The Minister further stated that in the coming days, a special committee would be formed to further strengthen the cancer treatment services.

The Minister said the goal of the coalition government was to strengthen government medical colleges and make quality medical care accessible to the poor.

