The Supreme Court (SC) rules out the Andhra Pradesh 2017 Government Order (GO) to increase MBBS fees by seven times. The two-judge bench ruled that education is not a business to earn profits.

The SC bench consisting of Justice MR Shah and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia rules out the Government Order represented by the Andhra Pradesh Government and backed by a private institute to enhance the tuition fee, which amounts to 24 lakhs per annum. The bench added that this only favours private medical colleges and is arbitrary and impermissible. The bench ruled that the tuition fee shall always be affordable. To enhance the by seven times is not justified, added the bench.

The GO, which a private institute backs, was presented to the Supreme Court after the High Court dismissed the decision to increase the tuition fee for MBBS colleges. The SC upheld the HC’s decision to refund any excess amount collected by the private college and ruled that it cannot retain any amount collected in accordance with the 2017 government order.

The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of 5 lakhs, 2.5 lakhs on the petitioner and 2.5 lakhs on the Andhra Pradesh Government, which is to be deposited by the end of six weeks.

