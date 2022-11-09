After the semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express’s debut in South India on 7 November 2022, the DRM of Secunderabad Division, Abhaykumar Gupta, announced that the train would soon have a new route with a terminus at Hyderabad. Recently, the Waltair Division DRM made a similar announcement that a train would travel via Visakhapatnam. Nevertheless, he revealed no further information. In view of this, passengers have expressed the need to connect Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad with the Vande Bharat Express due to the heavy demand on this route.

According to the Secunderabad DRM, the authorities are considering destinations under ten hours from Hyderabad owing to the non-availability of berths on the high-speed train. This makes Visakhapatnam a viable option for inclusion on the new route of the Vande Bharat Express involving Hyderabad.

The Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore is the latest addition to the routes benefitting from the Vande Bharat Express. It had a trial run on this route on Monday, 7 November, and will formally launch on 11 November 2022. The authorities are considering new routes between Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Tirupathi, and Visakhapatnam to extend the train’s services.

