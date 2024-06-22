The 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations were underway with great enthusiasm across Visakhapatnam on 22 June 2024, by various organisations and institutions across the city. The most notable, perhaps was the Yoga Day celebration by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). An eleven-day Yoga campaign coming to an end on 21 June, the campaign featured a series of grand yoga sessions. These events were held at various locations including beaches, ships at sea, and ports both in India and abroad. Thousands of participants demonstrated unity and collective spirit. The events, aligned with the Ministry of AYUSH’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscored the positive impact of personal wellness on the broader community.

Over the eleven days, participants engaged in daily yoga sessions to enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being at different stations along the East Coast. The ENC’s campaign featured inclusive yoga sessions, special workshops on mindfulness, meditation, advanced asanas, family and children’s sessions, health and wellness talks, and drawing competitions for children. Renowned instructors led these sessions, providing practical tools for incorporating yoga principles into daily life.

Apart from the ENC, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, in collaboration with Art of Living, hosted the International Day of Yoga at the newly developed Vizag International Cruise Terminal on the morning of June 21. The event saw active participation from VPA employees, CISF personnel, Art of Living volunteers, and other stakeholders. To add to the celebration, healthy millet snack boxes were provided, a selfie point was set up, and a quiz competition was held for school children, making the event a grand success.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) also marked the day with a significant turnout of railway staff, officers, and yoga enthusiasts. They engaged in sessions designed to harness the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), held its Yoga Day celebrations at Ukkunagaram Club within the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel) of RINL, highlighted the company’s long-standing tradition of conducting regular yoga classes in the township. He emphasized the importance of daily yoga practice for maintaining physical and mental fitness. The yoga session was led by Yoga Guru A Kanaka Rao.

