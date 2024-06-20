The CBI Court in Hyderabad is set to resume hearings on the cases involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy starting 21 June 2024.

On 19 June, the CBI Court addressed the cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy, ultimately adjourning the proceedings until Friday. The court announced its decision to conduct daily hearings starting then.

The court will address a total of 20 cases: 11 filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and nine by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These cases pertain to alleged quid pro quo arrangements and disproportionate assets linked to Jagan, which have been pending for over a decade.

Additionally, the CBI is planning to file a petition seeking to overturn the High Court’s exemption that allowed Jagan to avoid personal appearances in court. This exemption, granted in 2022, permitted Jagan’s authorized counsel to represent him, citing his role as Chief Minister, which demanded his continuous presence and adherence to strict security protocols.

However, following the recent 2024 elections, Jagan’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was defeated, and he now serves solely as an MLA. The upcoming hearings against Y S Jagan Reddy, will thus proceed at the CBI Court without the earlier considerations related to his position as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister has been drawing flak from the public for the construction of the buildings on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. A Rs 500 crore property, the buildings are instigating heated debates as people are wondering what the intended use of the construction was, given the lavish and upscale interiors.

Read also- 8 uses for the Rushikonda buildings, according to Vizagites

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.