In a shocking revelation, it was learnt that a Vizag Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) constable was involved in illicit ganja trade in the city. Earlier this month, on 11 August 2022, two men, Santhosh Kumar (39) and Vijay Kumar (28), were caught red-handed near Gajuwaka while selling ganja in small parcels. The Gajuwaka police seized 600 grams of material from the two men and interrogated them.

Upon interrogation, the two revealed that a Vizag SEB constable gave them two kilos of ganja on 7 August 2022 and asked them to sell it. Further, they added that the ganja was split into small packets, each weighing around 20-30 grams, and sold at Rs 300 each. A case was registered against the SEB constable at the Gajuwaka Police Station and a search for him has been initiated as he is said to have absconded.

Two days ago, the police and the dog squad raided the constable’s residence and seized an empty bag as forensic evidence. The evidence was later sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Vijayawada for examination. Gajuwaka Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao stated that further action would be taken based on the forensic report. He also dismissed all the allegations of the police attempting to give a clean chit to the constable accused in this case.

It is suspected that the constable has been involved with the two arrested persons for a while now. The SEB constable previously worked as an excise constable in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.