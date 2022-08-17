On Wednesday, 17 August 2022, a brutal murder case of a car driver was witnessed at a bar near Ushodaya Junction in Visakhapatnam. As per the police reports, the victim, Anil Kumar (32), a resident of Appughar, was stabbed multiple times by Shyam Prakash after an ugly verbal spat.

Anil Kumar, Shyam Prakash, and two others entered the bar near Ushodaya Junction this afternoon at around 1 pm. After consuming alcohol till 4 pm, the duo was seen coming out of the bar exchanging slurs which led Shyam to stab Anil. The passersby surrounded the scene as the accused fled from there and the victim was instantly declared dead.

Over 8 knife stab wounds were seen on the deceased person’s body. A case was registered against the murderer at the MVP Police Station and a search has been initiated. The Visakhapatnam City Police informed that a verification of the criminal history of the accused and the victim in the murder case is underway.

With this incident, the tally of murders in Visakhapatnam in the last few weeks rose to three. Earlier this week, a serial killer was nabbed by the Visakhapatnam City Police, who was accused of the murder of three persons. A similar murder was recorded in July in the Pedda Waltair area.

