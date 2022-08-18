Malaysia Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Santara, on his recent visit to Vizag, said that India is one of the biggest markets for their country. With a continuously growing number of visitors every year, Santara also said that 50 per cent of the travellers were from South India, mostly Andhra Pradesh.

Originally from Nellore, Santara, who settled in Malaysia, was in the city to participate in the roadshow organized by the Tourism of Malaysia on Wednesday. Speaking about his love for Vizag, he said that he sees great scope for developing Buddhist tourism, which will attract numerous enthusiasts from Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. The Minister visited the Buddhist sites in Thotlakonda and Ross hill during his visit.

The top official drew similarities between Vizag and Malacca city in Malaysia and expressed his interest in meeting the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to discuss the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in tourism projects.

The Malaysian team who came to India to build bilateral tourism cooperation said they are keen on a deep connection with Vizag, Kolkata, Kochi and Tiruchirapalli. He added that they are expecting at least 1,000 tourists from Andhra Pradesh to visit Malaysia this year through this roadshow.

This is the second road show organised by the Malaysian Government after international travel was resumed post-COVID-19 lockdowns. The roadshow, which started in Vizag on Wednesday, will go on till 24 August 2022, covering other major cities.

Razaidi Abd Rahim, director of Tourism Malaysia (South India and Sri Lanka) and Ganneesh Ramaa, vice-president inbound and domestic of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), also took part in the roadshow.

Indians can now apply for an e-visa online, and fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry into Malaysia.

