The Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh has again set the sirens ringing with its rising water levels. After the officials recently lifted the second warning, a new set has been announced again at Badrachalam. People in six districts around the river will yet again face a tough time with relocation. This is the third time a flood warning has been announced in Andhra Pradesh in the last one month.

The Godavari River has recorded about 15 lakh cusecs, thereby crossing the third danger mark. The overflow is expected to be released into the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage over the next few hours. The Godavari Head Works Division has sounded a second flood warning at the barrage, as the flow might affect the easter and central deltas. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Managing Director BR Ambedkar has requested all those residing along the course of the rive to stay alert till the flood recedes.

The people of the six surrounding districts have not yet resumed normal life after the Godavari went furious twice over the last few weeks. Rescue teams have been stationed at appropriate points to take immediate action. The Eluru Collector V Prasanna has also requested all the officials to be alert until the flood-like situation subsides in Andhra Pradesh.

