In an effort to assess the damages caused to the flood-hit areas around the Godavari River, two inter-ministerial teams of the central government will be touring the Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru and BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a release issued on Monday, two teams of six members led by the financial advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Rvinesh Kumar will be visiting the flood-affected areas. While one team visits the Alluri Sitaaramaraju District, the other is scheduled to tour the Eluru District on the 10 of August 2022. Both the teams will then visit the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on 11 August 2022.

On the state front, officials are yet to prepare a detailed report on the estimate of the damage caused by the Godavari river in the flood-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh. The flood which peaked a record of 25.8 lakh cusecs, affected nearly two lakh people in the above-mentioned areas and West and East Godavari districts. The central appointed teams will also be meeting the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 11 August according to the release.

