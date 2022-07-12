The state government announced new guidelines on Monday for the education sector to encourage students to pursue education abroad. The AP Government has issued fresh guidelines under the Jagananna Videshi Vidhya Deevena, according to which students who get admission into any top 200 World Ranking Universities published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) will get financial assistance from the government. Students whose parents’ annual income is below ₹8 lakhs and aged below 35 will be eligible for the scheme.

The scheme promises a reimbursement of fees for those who are eligible. Students who secure seats in any one of the top 100 QS-ranked universities will receive full reimbursement, whereas those who get admission to institutions ranked between 101-200 will be eligible to get up to ₹50 lakhs of their fee reimbursed under the Jagananna Videshi Vidhya Deevena scheme announced by the AP government.

The reimbursement amount is said to be transferred directly to the student’s bank accounts in four instalments. The first instalment will be released on producing the immigration card also called landing permit (I-94). The second instalment will be released after the results of the first semester are out.

The third instalment will be reimbursed after the second-semester results are out and finally the fourth instalment will be reimbursed post the fourth or final semester results are out.

Those pursuing a PhD or MBBS degree can either opt for annual reimbursement or semester-wise until they complete their course. Irrespective of caste, everyone who is eligible under the criteria can apply for the scheme.

The notification for the scheme will be issued twice a year: between September and December and January and May. A committee headed by the AP Chief Secretary will select the eligible students.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.