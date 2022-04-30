Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure a significant increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Andhra Pradesh. He held a review meeting at the Tadepalli camp office on Friday regarding higher education in the state. He said that the effective implementation of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes have helped increase the GER in government institutions. But called for better implementation in order to improve the standard of education in AP.

The CM asserted that the target enrollment has to be above 80 per cent. He reiterated that the reforms in the education sector and schemes brought out by the government are meant to ensure that poverty should not be the reason for the lack of access to quality education. Pointing out the increasing rate of dropouts in schools among backward areas, he suggested the officials focus on Chittor, Kurnool and Prakasam districts. While asking to add special courses to the already existing ones, he also instructed the officials to choose five universities in the state. The agenda is to make them on par with the best universities in the country.

A ten month-internship is going to be made compulsory for all graduate courses in government institutes, which has been directed to be implemented in three phases. Two months in the first year and second year each, and the regular six months in the final year. He also said that there should be one-degree college in every constituency, and all these degree colleges should be brought under the purview of one university to add more value to the courses.

Finally, he instructed the officials to ensure all the teaching faculty vacancies are filled, and recommendations for recruitment should not be encouraged. While selecting candidates for the post of lecturer, communication skills will be made a priority along with a transparent administration to improve the standard of education in the AP. He mandated that the IIITs in Ongole and Srikakulam should be completed at the earliest.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Higher Education Principal Secretary J Syamala Rao, AP Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ram Kumar, RJUKT Chancellor KC Reddy, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and other officials were present at the review meeting.

