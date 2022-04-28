Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be handing over about 1.2 lakh housing sites (pucca homes) measured one cent, to the eligible here in Visakhapatnam today, 28 April 2022. People who have moved to Visakhapatnam from the northern parts of the state are said to be the main beneficiaries of this scheme that has been in the works for the last two years.

This welfare scheme sanctioned by the state government was developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA). The housing sites which were stalled due to the court cases regarding land pooling were cleared by the Andhra Pradesh High Court about two months ago. Spread over 4600 acres of land across various mandals of the state, the estimated cost of the land is ₹10,000 crore.

CM Jagan will be making his visit today to Visakhapatnam to personally hand over the official documents (house pattas) of the pucca homes. The district officials have made necessary arrangements for this programme which is said to lead the way for other districts of the state. The public event will be held at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram Mandal in the Anakapalle District. Several ministers and MLAs visited the housing site and reviewed the arrangements being made for the public event today.

The opposition parties do not seem to be content with the welfare scheme of the ruling party and have been calling out their scheme. They have been voicing their opinions on national television and have asked the government to allocate housing sites to all the 1.8 lakh beneficiaries who were deemed eligible and also given assurance letters. The scheme is currently providing pucca homes of one cent each to 1.2 lakh people.

