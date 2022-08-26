Dasara is known for being a star-studded time of the year at the box office with top-tier Tollywood actors and 2022 is going to be the same. The two pillars of the Telugu Film Industry, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, have lined up their upcoming movie releases on the same day- 5 October 2022. With the same release date, it will be interesting to see which one of God Father and Ghost will prove its majority at the BO.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be hitting the theatres with the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Titled God Father in Telugu, the movie is directed by Mohan K Raja. Recently, the teaser of God Father was released and it went well among the Mega fans. Nevertheless, the general audience compared it with the original and called God Father ‘too clumsy.’ The audience could not fail to troll the poor VFX shots towards the end of the teaser showing Bollywood biggie Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in a jeep. Previously, the movie Acharya was among the troll material for netizens owing to low-quality VFX. Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Bramhaji, and others will be seen in prominent roles in the movie. God Father locked its release date on 5 October 2022.

Also read: Liger review: Vijay Devarakonda tries his best in a directorial failure

Ghost, which will be sharing the release date with Chiru’s next, is directed by Praveen Sattaru who is known for PSV Garuda Vega, Guntur Talkies, and the National Award-winning Chandamama Kathalu. Starring King Nagarjuna as Vikram, the movie has Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. Ghost trailer was released this morning and has been raising expectations among fans. Known for his performances in intense roles, Nagarjuna is said to be an undercover agent in Ghost. The audiences have praised Nagarjuna for his looks with the background score receiving an equally good response.

With two promising stars coming with promising movies this Dasara, the box office and the audiences are surely in for a treat. While some critics say that Ghost will have an upper hand for being an original movie, some opine that God Father will emerge victorious due to the mass elements.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.