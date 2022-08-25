Amid busy promotions, massive pre-bookings, and heavy expectations, the Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger released today and fans in their favourite Rowdy wear created quite some noise at the theatres. Over the last couple of months, the pan-Indian sports drama received attention from moviegoers for all the good and bad reasons. Liger, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, has been showered with love by Bollywood, thanks to Karan Johar’s piece of investment in the movie. With the movie out in the theatres, the public has shared the their opinion, which mostly ranged between negative to above-average.

Read on for the review of Liger and let us know if the movie lived up to your expectations.

With an aim to make her son, Liger (VD), a champion MMA fighter, Balamani (Ramya Krishna) steps into the slums of bustling Mumbai. Soon, Liger finds his way into the academy of a reputed coach (Ronit Roy) to receive formal training. From there, the movie unfolds around a not-so-impressive love track and scenes between the mother-son duo. Liger moves at a decent pace until the interval keeping the audeince engaged with well-composed fight scenes and VD’s appreciable performance.

Cut to the second half, the screenplay goes all over the place with no sense of direction. Director Puri Jagannadh miserably failed to cash on the stage the first half set for a decent action flick. The much-hyped Vish, who was aggresively promoted as the baddie in the movie, is no where to be seen. His role was limited to an angry spoilt brat that had no importance in the plot. Though Mike Tyson’s entry received whistles, it turned out to be an under-utilized cameo towards the climax and left the audience to think if his inclusion was just a promotional stunt.

Nevertheless, the movie had its own positives, with VD’s performance being the first. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy and the Sivagami of TFI, Ramya Krishna, proved to be the only assets of the movie. On the other hand, improperly placed songs, weak climax, lack of a strong antagonist played the spoil-sport for Liger.

All post-theatrical rights have been bagged by OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Verdict: One-time watch (2/5)

Comment down your review of the Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.