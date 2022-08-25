On Wednesday, 24 August 2022, the District Task Force officials grounded a Gujarat-based smuggler for attempting to traffick 120 kgs of ganja from the agency areas near Visakhapatnam. The accused was caught near Thajangi during regular vehicular checks by the Special Enforcement Bureau.

As per the police reports, the smuggler and another person were transporting ganja from the agency areas near Visakhapatnam via the Thajangi-Vanjari route in a car. Upon noticing the police, they suspiciously took a u-turn, which alarmed the police. The officials immediately chased the vehicle down and held the driver, Arjun Sinha from Gujarat, while the accompanying person managed to escape.

The District Task Force officials seized the ganja and the car used for smuggling, and a case has been filed at the local SEB station. It was also learnt that the Gujarat-based smuggler procured the ganja from P Rambabu of G Madugula Mandal. The person who escaped the scene was identified as Ashok Kumar of Rajasthan. A search has been initiated to arrest him.

Recently, a group of students from Andhra University were said to have fought over ganja. This incident came to light as videos of the said students consuming ganja at hostels surfaced on the internet.

