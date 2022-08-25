The Visakhapatnam City Police (Crime Branch) arrested a youth who is allegedly involved in several chain snatching cases in and around the city on Wednesday. The incident came to light after a case was filed on 18 August 2022. A total of 13.5 tolas of gold was recovered.

The accused has been identified as K. Mani Lokesh (22) of Pedagantyada, Visakhapatnam. He completed his education at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and worked in the electricity department, before turning rouge and an alcohol addict.

In a case filed by Angaru Lakshmi (36) on 18 August at the New Port Police Station, the accused stole her chain while she was sleeping at night. Lakshmi and her husband work as house help and watchman at an apartment in Pedagantyada, respectively. While they were asleep at night, the 2.5 tolas gold chain was stolen by the accused. Lakshmi immediately informed the police.

Inspector of Police Harbour Sub-Division, Crimes, M Avataram and Sub Inspector of Police Newport Crime PS, G Prasad formed a special team under the supervision of ACP (Crimes), Ch Penta Rao. Upon investigation, the police found a suspicious man stationed in a lodge nearby for three months. The police zeroed in on him after confirming that he was the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and credible information. In a press release, the police said that the youth was involved in 7 others chain snatching cases and one theft in Visakhapatnam and arrested him. The police recovered the stolen property.

