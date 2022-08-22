After two years of frequent lockdowns and intimate celebrations of festivals, this year locals of Vizag are excited and enthusiastic to celebrate the most loved Hindu festival, Vinayaka Chavithi. Keeping in mind the vastness of this year’s celebrations, the Vizag City Police issued guidelines regarding Ganesha idol immersion and pandals during Vinayaka Chavithi.

The Vizag City Police Commissioner, Ch Srikant has released orders to ban the use of single-use plastic and the sale of Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols in the city. Along with these, immersions at RK Beach Road have been excluded this year to maintain the cleanliness of the beach, a major tourist destination in Vizag. The police have decided to exclude immersions anywhere between The Park Hotel Junction and Naval Coastal Battery on RK Beach Road.

The step has been taken to also ensure the safety of citizens as the police anticipate a huge turnout, which can also affect the maintenance of law and order. The Commissioner also issued guidelines stating that pandals can hold the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Vizag between 31 August, to 10 September 2022. Restrictions on playing loud music have been ascertained at 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels during the night. Music can be played between 6 am to 10 pm only through box-type speakers.

Pandal organisers have to seek permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, and permits from GVCM, the fire department and the electricity department have to be submitted to the ACP. Organisers have been advised to install CCTV cameras for extra vigilance, and have been restricted from imposing entry tickets at pandals. Obscene dancing during the procession or in front of pandals has also been restricted by the Vizag City Police. Time slots will be allotted to each pandal for the immersion procession, and the same needs to be followed.

The locations that have been authorised for Ganesha idol immersion in Vizag are Spillway Jetty, Sagar Nagar, Dry Jetty Coastal Battery, Pedda Waltair Jalaripeta, Bheemili Beach, Beach opposite IT SEZ, Gosthani River, Narva, Appikonda Ravala lake and Pinagadi lake.

