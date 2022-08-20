The Vizag City Police have arrested accused persons in multiple theft and robbery cases in the city. The stolen property has been recovered in all the cases, and the accused have been taken into custody.

On 18 August 2022, a complaint was filed by Kandregula Koneti Rao, resident of Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. The complainant said that his car was stolen while he was away with his family in Delhi. According to the police report, the complainant left for Delhi on 11 August 2022 to visit his daughter. His house help who visited his house in Visakhapatnam on 16 August 2022, noticed that the locks of the house were broken and the car was missing. Rao returned to Visakhapatnam on 18 August 2022 and informed the same of the police.

A Maruthi Swift car worth ₹5,00,000 was reported stolen and a case under section Cr. No.472/2022 U/s 457, 380 of the IPC was registered at the Pendurthi Police Station. Upon investigation, the police caught the accused on 19 August 2022. It was revealed that the boys were addicted to movies and online games played on their phones. In order to purchase an Apple iPhone, they resorted to stealing the car and selling it to a scrap yard. The police recovered the car along with an iron rod, screwdriver, hammer, and cutting blade used in the crime. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.

In another case filed on 16 August 2022, Gavara Venkata Vinayak and his mother Gavara Lakshmi became victims of chain snatching in Darapalem. According to the report, the complainant along with his mother runs a tiffin centre outside their house in Darapalem. At 1 pm on 16 August, the complainant’s mother was standing outside their home, when the accused identified as Akula Raju (30) approached her on his friend’s bike and requested a glass of water. When the victim turned around, the accused snatched both the chains on her neck and fled the scene.

The stolen gold weighing 4 tolas was recovered by the police on 19 August 2022, when Raju came out on the same bike to sell the stolen items. With the help of CCTV cameras and collected information, they apprehended and arrested the accused under section 344/22 U/s 382 of the IPC.

In a third robbery case reported on 19 August 2022 in Vizag, Palavalasa Suresh, the complainant was robbed of ₹4,000 while travelling in an auto to the OMNI RK Hospital. According to the police, Suresh and his mother reached Vizag from Rajam and took an auto to reach the hospital on 18 August. The complainant said that there were two passengers when he got into the auto and was later accompanied by two more on the way.

The accused identified as Kesamu Siva (29), Vaddadi Srinu (38) and Akula Ramu (47) confused the complainant and got off the auto before the stop. While reaching the hospital, Suresh realised that his wallet containing ₹4,000 was missing. The police arrested the accused based on credible information and diligent investigation and recovered the stolen property.

