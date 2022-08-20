In order to clear the extra rush, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) decided to extend the weekly special trains running from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Tirupati. It is a known fact that trains witness a heavy flow of passengers due to a number of festivals lined up during this season.

Here are the details of the weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam , Tirupati, and Secunderabad.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special (08583/08584)

The train number 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from 29th August to 26 September 2022 and on which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction, train number 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly summer special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from 30th August to 27 September 2022 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special (08579/08580)

The train number 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from 24th August to 28 September 2022 which will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 08.20hrs

In the return direction, train number 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from 25 August to 29 September 2022 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar- Visakhapatnam Special (08585/08586)

The train number 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from 23 August to 27 September 2022 which will reach Mahabubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs

In the return direction, train number 08586 Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from 24 August to 28 September 2022 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-11, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.