After two years of no international travel, enthusiasts across the country are all ready to explore new places and take that much need international holiday. The most famous countries to visit in Europe, especially at this time of the year, are definitely Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland and Germany are the most sought-after places among Indians and more so among the people of Andhra Pradesh. If you are planning to take that much-awaited international trip, here are the best places to visit in Europe this time of the year, apart from Italy. This year, choose to visit these best off-beat places in Europe and explore places you haven’t even heard of.

NOTE: If you are planning a trip, make sure to book your visa appointments well in advance, slots for many European countries have been filling up fast.

Here is the list of the best off-beat places to visit in Europe this time of the year, apart from Italy if you are travelling from Andhra Pradesh.

#1 Malaga – Spain

Currently, Spain has become the go-to European country to gain entry into Europe. With several countries fully packed with tourists, Spain has become the top choice. When we talk about Spain, the most common places to visit are the capital city Madrid and Barcelona. But if you are planning to visit Spain, plan a trip to Malaga, the coastal city of Sapin. The birthplace of Picasso, Malaga is best known for its beaches, food and entertainment. Crowded mostly in the summer, the Feria de Malaga is a must-visit. All coffee lovers, beware. Malaga has hundreds of options when it comes to coffee. The coastal city has many free things to do. The budget-friendly city houses many interesting museums, castles and the Picasso Museum which is free on Sundays.

#2 Malta – Republic of Malta

Considered one of the world’s smallest countries, Malta is yet another offbeat destination in Europe you must consider visiting. With a history dating back to 5200 BC, Malta is packed with monuments, a history of invasions of many dynasties and a beautiful coastline. Must visit places in Malta are Valletta, Mdina Rabat, Victoria, Qala, Dingli and Gozo. The vibrant nightlife of this archipelago is the most attractive.

#3 Liechtenstein

Located between Switzerland and Austria is this landlocked place consisting of 11 villages. If you want to experience the perfect countryside of Europe, this is a place you must consider visiting. The beautiful mountain area is a famous destination among hikers and winter sports enthusiasts. Experience the Alps at their best in Liechtenstein, away from all the tourist-heavy spots. Also visit the beautiful gothic castle in Balzers while you are here. Experience the panoramic view by taking the all-seasonal chairlift at the Malbun mountain resort.

#4 Bulgaria

Generally cast aside by travellers, Bulgaria is definitely worth the time and money. It is a gateway for Turkish and European culture, especially regarding food. The European country is most famous for its Black Sea Coastline, which attracts lakhs of tourists worldwide. Some places you should consider visiting are Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Plovdiv, the Rila mountains, the seven Rila Lakes, and Prohodna caves. Bulgaria, like any other European country, is rich in history, monuments and castles. Lastly, the baked goods of Bulgaria are its biggest attraction. Not just Paris, but Bulgarian bakeries too offer a wide range of pastries you wish you could take home.

#5 Bohinj – Slovenia

This European destination is synonymous with nature and experiences that will blow your mind away. Bohinj is situated inside Julian Alp’s Triglav National Park and has been recognised for its efforts in sustainable tourism development. This UNESCO biosphere is home to more than 7,000 animals and 1600 plant species. The timeless views of the Alps are the main reason to visit this European destination. Bohinj has also been recognised as the safest destination to visit in Europe, along with one of the most beautiful sustainable landscapes in Europe.

Visiting Europe does not only mean Paris, Switzerland, Italy and the other tourist places that have become popular. Explore these off-beat Europe places and explore something new on your next international travel from Andhra Pradesh.

