The festive season has just begun, and it’s raining long weekends this year. Starting with August itself, almost every weekend of the month has been paired with a holiday. Since it is that time of the year when most of us plan for a trip with family and friends, here is a list of the cheapest international destinations from Vizag you could tick off your checklist. For most of us it could be our first international trip after COVID-19, so plan accordingly and have a safe trip. Please note that the list includes countries that may or may not include direct international flights from Vizag.

Here is a list of the cheapest international destinations from Vizag you can travel to this 2022.

#1 Cambodia

The Southeast Asian nation is a major tourist destination, especially among the Indians. Rich in Hindu and Buddhist culture, Cambodia is home to thousands of heritage sites that are a must-visit once in your life. Cambodia was ruled by the French for many years before they were declared independent in November 1953. The country shares a strong bond with India in terms of history and culture which is very evident even today. The top recommendation would be to visit Angkor Wat, a massive stone temple built during the Khmer Empire. The tourist spots of this country are a sight to sore eyes and are one of the cheapest international destinations you could visit from Vizag. There are no direct international flights directly from Vizag, so you might have to consider taking a flight from either Hyderabad or Bengaluru. The country offers visas on arrival for Indians.

#2 Vietnam

Best known for its beaches and lush green mountains, Vietnam is yet another country on the list of cheapest international destinations you could consider visiting from Vizag. The Southeast Asian country is famous for its war history museums and landscapes that will leave you spellbound. With several places to visit in this country, do not miss out on the famous Golden Bridge in Bà Nà Hills resort, near Da Nang. Flight tickets from Hyderabad will approximately cost you ₹20 thousand when booked a month prior.

#3 Thailand

The most sought-after destination among Indians, Thailand is an apt fit for the list. But we want you to consider beyond Bangkok on your next holiday. Bangkok is the tourist hot spot, but have you heard of Phuket? This island province is best known for its beaches, adventure activities and local cuisines. Their island tours are a lifetime experience that will be etched in your hearts forever. Phuket is also famous for street shopping and local festive markets. Yet again, as there are no direct international flights from Vizag, we suggest you catch one from Bengaluru.

#4 Indonesia

Famous for its diverse and multicultural islands, Indonesia has close to 17,000 islands, making it the world’s largest island country. The Dutch ruled the country for over 350 years before it gained independence in 1945. Bali is one of the provinces in Indonesia, which is a must-visit holiday destination from India. It is best known as the surfer’s paradise and is also famous for its natural beauty of looming volcanos and lush green terrace rice fields. A trip to Bali can only get as expensive as you make it, as the serene island has multiple options when it comes to stay, travel and food. The local experiences are worth your money.

#5 Oman

Moving Southwest of Asia, the Sultanate of Oman is one country you can consider visiting this holiday season. The capital city Muscat sits on the Gulf of Oman surrounded by mountains and oceans. One of the most important trading ports between the west and the east, Muscat has been ruled by various indigenous troupes and foreign powers in the past. With a rich cultural heritage, it is most famous for seafood and thrilling adventure. Trek the mountains by the day and spot dolphins at sunset and enjoy the royal hospitality of Oman.

