Did you know Andhra Pradesh is home to many islands, nestled amidst its lakes and the Bay of Bengal? Yes, the vast coastline of the Telugu state has small islands undiscovered by tourists that boast off unmatched landscapes that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. If you are an adventure enthusiast who loves to explore the unexplored, here are 5 must-visit islands in Andhra Pradesh for your next vacation.

Plan your next visit to these below listed tucked away islands in Andhra Pradesh

#1 Bhavani Island

Situated in the midst of the Krishna River in Vijayawada, the Bhavani Island is considered one of the biggest river islands in India. The 133 acres island is open to tourists with a number of entertaining things to do. A dinosaur park, garden maze, mirror maze, golf and badminton simulators and cycling tracks are major attractions. The mesmerising views of the majestic river during sunrise and sunset top the list. Book your stay at the numerous resorts here for a relaxing vacation in Andhra Pradesh.

#2 Hope Island

Formed in the 18th century, by the sediments carried by the Koringa River, a distributary of the Godavari, this tadpole-shaped island is located off the coast of Kakinada in the Bay of Bengal. Largely populated by the fishermen folk, this small island is an interesting adventure to take up in Andhra Pradesh. Rich in history and culture, this small island on the Kakinada Bay also acts as a protector from the storms coming from the Bay of Bengal. Lesser known to tourists, this island is yet to become a tourist hub. One can choose to stay on land and visit this place along with many other interesting things to do in Kakinada.

#3 Sriharikota

Best known for ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota is a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast in the Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh. This satellite launcher site is also a picturesque location for a quick daytime holiday. The Pulikat Lake, located nearby, is the second largest brackish water lagoon and holds a strong history in the growth of India. Fishing being the major occupation, flora and fauna of this place is a major attraction. Located at a distance of 105 km from Chennai, many resorts are available on the highway for a relaxing stay.

#4 Venadu

An island village in the Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh, Venadu is surrounded by the Pulicat Lake. Sooth your body and soul on this unexplored island covered in greenery and surrounded by blue waters. This land is rich in local traditions and culture, making it one of the must-visit islands in Andhra Pradesh. The Venadu Mosque is one of the major attractions.

#5 Irukkam Island

Yet another river island located in Pulicat Lake is Irukkam Island. This beautiful vacation spot in Andhra Pradesh is also worth a visit for a relaxing stay. One can visit the other two Venadu and Sriharikota islands along with the Irukkam Islands in one go. The island shares a boundary with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which is a popular island vacation getaway. Book your stay in the various resorts here for a relaxing vacation.

