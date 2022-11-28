Andhra Pradesh is generally known for its tropical weather with an abridged winter season. As the state has a long coastline, the mild winters are overlooked, and residents prefer travelling to other states for a winter holiday. But did you know that a few places in Andhra Pradesh experience extreme winter temperatures? These coldest places in Andhra Pradesh touch as low as 10-13 degrees Celsius and are not often found on tourism websites. Explore your state and visit these lesser-known spots this winter season.

Scroll down for the coldest places in Andhra Pradesh you must visit and experience Manali-like temperatures:

#1 Horsley Hills

Located at an altitude of 1,260 meters above sea level, this unique location in the south of Andhra Pradesh is a biker’s heaven. It is uncommon to find this hill station deserted, as bikers from neighbouring states take a long drive on Sundays across the year to enjoy its comparatively colder climate. In winter, the temperature here is known to touch 15 degrees Celsius! Apart from the enjoyable weather, the viewpoints here are a crowd favourite. If you are tired of the scorching heat in your city, visit the Horsley Hills in winter and add the local zoo, waterfalls and the Mallamma Temple to your bucket list.

#2 Lambasingi

The most sought-after destination in Andhra Pradesh, especially during the winter season, Lambasingi is a place you must visit. Located a distance of 100 km from Visakhapatnam, this village on top of a hill is generally called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh. You may even hear the locals claim that it snows, but no one has factually proved it. Nevertheless, the temperatures here go as low as 0 degrees Celsius, and it is best known for its zero-visibility fog! From strawberry picking to zip lining, various attractions in this village are major crowd-puller. Plan a weekend getaway and make sure to carry thermals because it can get freezing.

#3 Vanjangi

Another hill station located near Visakhapatnam is highly crowded by the locals during the winters in Vanjangi. If you have seen videos and images of an ocean of clouds, this is the place! Best visited between October and January, the temperatures here can get unbearable. These lesser-known gems in Andhra Pradesh are yet to be developed on the lines of tourism, and hence you will not be able to find any resorts or hotels to stay nearby. The best way to enjoy this viewpoint is to go camping. You can either take your own or rent it on the spot. Do not miss the hot and delicious Maggie up in these mountains in that single-digit temperatures.

#4 Deomali

A little into the borders of Odisha, on the mountain ranges of the Eastern Ghats, is a mountain peak that has been gaining much attention lately. You might have to travel a little out of state, to the north of Andhra Pradesh, but we assure you it is worth the effort. From picturesque views to almost single-digit temperatures, Deomali has been a biker’s paradise among the locals, especially for its breathtaking sunrise views. The mountain peak is located in the Koraput town of the Koraput district of Odisha, 164 km from Visakhapatnam. Enjoy the rich flora and fauna of this untouched beauty, which will soon be a hot spot for tourists.

#5 Ananthagiri Hills

You would have definitely heard of Araku, one of the most famous hill stations in Andhra Pradesh. Araku is exceptionally crowded in the winter, and one might find it less appealing to visit. But how about visiting the Ananthagiri Hills, located very close to the Araku range with the same weather conditions, better views, and lesser crowds? The winter temperatures here are known to go as low as 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is only 18 to 20 degrees Celsius in winter. A ride through its ghat sections is also one of the most memorable experiences in Andhra Pradesh. Make sure to try out the local delicacies when you visit here!

