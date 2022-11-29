On Monday, 28 November 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a local of Visakhapatnam in Delhi for posing as a high-ranked CBI official to carry out several frauds. The accused, Kommireddy Srinivas, had posed as the Joint Director at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi for a long time. Upon apprehending him, the officials seized Rs 21 lakhs in cash, gold jewellery, and other valuables he earned as bribes for favours he did as a fake CBI officer.

As per the officials, Srinivas had political influence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. He had been exploiting this to forge signatures and execute costly deals. Allegedly, the Visakhapatnam man also committed employment fraud and smuggled unauthorised vehicles into the Delhi NCR, posing as a CBI officer. In return, Srinivas allegedly collected bribes and costly gifts for these favours.

According to CBI, he arrived in Delhi on 22 November 2022, met six people, and offered them several favours from the government authorities. He also uploaded the CBI logo as his WhatsApp display picture to make people acknowledge him as a genuine official. Upon his arrest at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan on Monday, the officials also seized important documents and his car.

