YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will begin governing the state from the proposed executive capital, Visakhapatnam, in April 2023. Gudivada Amarnath, Minister of Information Technology, stated the same.

Addressing the media on Monday, the minister strongly stated that the decision of capital is not in the hands of a few selfish people and reiterated that the capital needs to be built in a developed area and not in rural areas.

Supporting the ruling government’s decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, Minister Amarnath added that there is a sufficient number of buildings available in the City of Destiny to allocate all government offices and guest houses on a temporary basis until permanent constructions are completed. He also said that there is no requirement to allocate private properties.

Also read: Job fraud: Woman offers employment and lands to rob ₹1 crore in Visakhapatnam

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision directing the government to complete development in Amaravati within six months. The top court stated that the HC could not be a town planner and an engineer. The bench also noted that the high court had stepped over its purview.

In line with the Supreme Court, Amarnath stated that he, his party and the state government place their trust in the Supreme Court.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.