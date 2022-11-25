The cold has set in, and this calls for a quick holiday. With a number of places to visit and cherish in Andhra Pradesh, why travel abroad? Be it a staycation, exploration or adventure; AP is home to a number of tourist destinations one must visit. To help you plan a quick holiday this winter season, we bring to you 5 resorts you must visit in Andhra Pradesh.

Scroll down for a list of 5 resorts in Andhra Pradesh for a quick winter holiday

#1 Sterling Palavelli Godavari – Dindi

Located amidst 6 acres of coconut tree plantations, this resort boasts to be home to 23 exotic species of flora. The biodiversity hotspot is one of the most visited places in the Konaseema District. Enjoy a family staycation away from the concrete city and relax your body and mind. The spa at this resort is well known for its magic in relieving your stress.

#2 Haritha Resorts – Araku

Andhra Pradesh tourism is incomplete without a mention of Araku. One of the most visited hill stations in AP, it offers the best weather and scenic beauty in winter. From fresh ground coffee and chocolates to a local delicacy, bongulo chicken, you can relish a wide variety of food. Drive along the valleys and explore a number of waterfalls, viewpoints and adventure activities. Get to meet local tribes and learn the local dance form during your visit. Haritha Resorts, owned and maintained by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, is highly recommended. The rooms offer stunning views of the mountains along with great hospitality.

#3 Vanavihari Eco Resorts – Maredumilli

Located amidst the lush green forests of Maredumilli, the Vanavihari Eco Resort is the perfect place for a winter holiday in Andhra Pradesh. Get to explore the picturesque ghats and relax by being one with nature. Boating in Bhupatipalem, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Rampa Waterfalls, Papikonda National Park and other interesting places can be added to your bucket list during your visit.

Also read: Make the best of this winter season at these hill stations in Andhra Pradesh

#4 Aranya Eco Resorts- Rampachodavaram

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and escape into the jungles to the Aranya Eco Resorts located in Rampachodavaram. Adventure trips like unrouted trekking, swimming in a stream, and camping in the woods are their main attractions. One can also enjoy exclusive riverfront dining at the resort amidst nature. The drive through the Bhadhrachalam ghat road is a sight you will enjoy in this winter season.

#5 Golden Sands Beach Resort – Bapatla

For a relaxing stay by the Chirala beach, the Golden Sands Resort in Bapatla is a good choice. The property is well-equipped for a family staycation over the weekend. Rooms with a good view, nourishing breakfast, local delicacies for lunch and dinner, a pool, and a play area are a few attractions. Make sure to check out their personalised jungle tours and farming tours for an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.