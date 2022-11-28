Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of November proved to be entertaining, and December seems to be better, with 8 interesting movies releasing in the first week on OTT. From a star-studded Hindi family drama to Christmasy romantic dramas and an interesting Malayalam flick, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the first week of December on OTT platforms.

Kochaal

Directed by Shyam Mohan, Kochaal is a Malayalam comedy drama starring SV Krishna Shankar in the lead role. When his father passes away, Sreekuttan, a man who had been mocked his entire life for being short, becomes a police constable. With rage burning inside him, he is hell-bent on proving himself as an able officer. Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, and others play supporting roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 27 November 2022

My Name is Vendetta

Starring Alessandro Gassmann, Ginevra Francesconi, Remo Girone, and others in key roles. My Name is Vendetta is a crime action flick directed by Cosimo Gomez. A former mafia enforcer and his daughter flee to Milan when his wife gets murdered by his long-time enemies. While om hiding, the father-daughter duo plots how to avenge the death of their beloved ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 November 2022

Troll

Troll is an action suspense thriller directed by Roar Uthaug and features Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Gard B Eidsvold, and others in key roles. The plot is set in the Norwegian mountains, where an ancient troll awakens. When a fearless palaeontologist is appointed to control the havoc, he goes on a life-threatening adventure.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2022

Goodbye

Goodbye is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and others in key roles. When their mother dies unexpectedly, four siblings reunite under their conventional father’s roof. The rest of the plot unfolds around the clashes between the father’s and children’s perceptions and ways of life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 December 2022

Repeat

Directed by Aravindh Srinivasan, Repeat is a Telugu crime thriller starring Naveen Chandra, Madhubala, Satyam Rajesh, Smruthi Venkat, and others in crucial roles. The movie opens with the kidnap of the daughter of a high-ranked police official. As the investigation takes place, it is found the incidents happening on the course coincide with the story of a crime novel. How the girl is saved and how the book and the kidnap are interlinked forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 December 2022

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is an upcoming animated comedy film directed by Luke Cormican based on a book of the same name. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The plot follows Rodrick Heffley and his elder brother, Greg. How they create a mess when their parents go away for a vacation, leaving the brothers to bond with each other, unfolds throughout the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 December 2022

A Kindhearted Christmas

Directed by Alysse Leite. A Kindhearted Christmas is a romantic drama starring Jennie Garth, Cameron Mathison, Emily Tennant, and others in key roles. Jamie, the owner of a sightseeing company, decides to turn into a local Secret Santa for those in need. As word spread about her anonymous gifting and donations, a newscaster comes to the city to find out who she is.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2022

Angel Falls Christmas

Angel Falls Christmas is a romantic drama directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and stars Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes, and others in key roles. When a busy doctor is blamed for being too work-obsessed to have any human bonding, she meets the unluckiest of people to prove that she does have a Christmas spirit.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of December you are most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.