This week of August is packed with OTT releases. Be it movies or web series, you are in for a binge-worthy watch this entire week. Famous web series in the Indian context have come out with new seasons, and we are super excited. On the international front, k-dramas have got us waiting. Watch these 10 web series releasing on OTTs this week of August to continue your binge streak.

List of web series releasing on OTTs this week of August

#1 The Walking Dead S11

The final season of one of the most watched web series will finally be hitting the small screen this week. Developed by Frank Darabont, the post-apocalyptic horror web series will have 24 episodes in the last season. A perfect binge-watch for you this week. The cast of the web series includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 22 August 2022

#2 House of Dragon

The prequel to Game of Thrones premiered this week on Monday and was loved by the latter’s fan base. With a new episode every Monday, catch the story of the Targaryen Civil War that took place bout 200 years before the events that happened in the Game of Thrones. The cast of this web series includes Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date: 22 August 2022

#3 Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

A docuseries showcasing the raw and emotional insights into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league is releasing this week in August. Watch how the courageous pioneers break all barriers and prove those who told them they could not play Australian Rules Football wrong.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date: 24 August 2022

#4 Please Find Attached the S3

The cute love story starring Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in prominent roles will be releasing its third season this week. The Dice Media production web series in its third season explores the relationship of the lead actors and how they have come so far so quickly. Shaurya and Sanya plan to take things slow and start by finding the ideal first date.

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV

Release Date: 24 August 2022

#5 Angry Birds Summer Madness S3

Developed by Rob Doherty and Scott Sonneborn for Netflix, this animated kids series is out with the third season this week. The series will feature Red, Stella, Bomb, and Chuck as pre-teens at Camp Splinterwood with their teacher Mighty Eagle. The third season will be a fun way to keep your kids entertained during screen time.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 25 August 2022

#6 Maharani S2

Season two of this political drama will be out this week where you can watch Huma Qureshi as Rani fighting opposition to retain her power. Season one received positive feedback and the trailer of season two looks promising. This political drama is the best choice to continue your binge streak.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: 25 August 2022

#7 Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach S3

Season one was an adaptation of the British series with the same name. Its huge success paved way for season two in 2022 and the third season will be releasing this week. The lead character Madhav Mishra is preparing for yet another gripping case to be solved. Watch the suspense thriller this week on OTT.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date: 26 August 2022

#8 Delhi Crime S2

Created by Richie Mehta, the second season of this crime thriller will be out this week of August. After the huge success of season one, the second season’s trailer has built up anticipation among viewers. This season will focus on finding the killers who are responsible for the quadruple murder that took place in Delhi. The cast of the series includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 26 August 2022

#9 History 101 S2

Unpacking the history behind the biggest developments of the past 100 years, season 2 of this web series releasing this week of August is ready to question how did we get there and where are we going next? This new season of the web series releasing this week of August is a must-watch for those who enjoy the genre.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 25 August 2022

#10 Military Prosecutor Doberman

This Korean legal drama is directed by Jin Chang-gyu and stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah in prominent roles. With 16 episodes to binge-watch, the k-drama releasing this week of August is worth a watch. The web series tells the story of an army prosecutor with ambitions of wealth and power. His dreams are disturbed by a newbie with an agenda of her own.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 27 August 2022

Ping us on Instagram or let us know in the comments below which of these web series releasing on OTTs this week of August you are waiting to watch.