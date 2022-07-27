There is a reason K-dramas are highly rated among global audiences. The makers from the Korean land never fail to awe the viewers with their unique storylines and gripping screenplays. K-dramas garnered a lot of love from content-loving audiences, especially from the Indian section of the audience. If you are a beginner to K-binge, you must kickstart with these top-rated K-dramas on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

Read on for the list of top-rated K-dramas available on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

My Love from the Star

My Love from the Star is a fantasy rom-com K-drama that aired between 2013 and 2014. The series stars Jun Ji-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hae-jin, and others and was directed by Jang Tae-yoo. In 1609, an alien from another planet lands on the Earth. While trying to save a girl from falling off a cliff, he misses his return ride. 400 down the lane, the alien, looking young as ever, falls in love with the then top female actor. Don’t miss out on this epic fantasy series if you are an avid lover of K-dramas.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Healer

Starring JI Chang-wook and Park Min-young in the lead roles, Healer is a 2014 action thriller series directed by Lee Jung-sub and Kim Jin-woo. Three persons from different walks of life come together to unearth the facts behind a decades-old incident involving five friends who ran an illegal broadcasting station. This gives rise to a series of murders as they are now up against major media houses. Watch this exciting K-drama for some amazing performances and gripping scenes.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This is a 2016 fantasy rom-com K-drama directed by Lee Eung-bok and Kwon Hyuk-chan. Guardian: The Loney and Great God stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and others in pivotal roles. A decorated military general is wrongly framed by his young king as a traitor and is killed. For all the lives he has taken, god curses the general with immortality so that he goes through the pain of watching his loved ones die in front of his eyes. He can only be relieved of the curse by his destined bride and he lives several centuries in search of her.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

OTT platform: MX Player

The Heirs

Starring Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, and Kim Woo-bin in crucial roles, The Heirs is a teen romance drama directed by Kang Shin-hyo and Boo Sung-chul. A young heir of a Korean conglomerate is exiled to the US by his half-brother where he falls in love with a girl despite being engaged to another wealthy girl back at home. When he returns to Korea, he has to face his best friend turned enemy and soon he has to decide between pursuing his love or taking over his family business.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

OTT platform: MX Player

Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun is a 2016 romantic action K-drama starring Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, and others. The Captain of a South Korean Special Forces Unit falls in love with a talented and beautiful surgeon. While destiny brings them together, their profession keeps them apart. Will their love last beyond their professional barriers?

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Pinocchio

Pinocchio is a 2014-2015 Korean series starring Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye, Kim Young-kwang, and others. The show is directed by Jo Soo-won and Shin Seung-woo. The family of a firefighter who dies in an explosion is up against the rating-hungry media houses which cook false stories against them. It causes the mother and the son to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff but the son survives. He is given a new identity by his rescuer and a series of incidents start to unfold around his new family and his past.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

OTT platform: MX Player.

Which one of these top-rated K-dramas have you already watched?