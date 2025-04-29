Inspiration – the word has a different meaning in every dictionary. Often, a moment of inspiration can be traced back to a source. Even the greatest spark of an idea was probably triggered by something else. To put it frankly: people tend to recreate, in various ways, what they’ve consumed. No film industry in the world is new to this process. One of the shining stars in Indian cinema, the TFI- Telugu Film Industry, is not a stranger to this either and has its own share of reproductions. In this article, we explore soke noteworthy Telugu films which were inspired by International films!

1. Sisindri (1995) – Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Hollywood Original Plot: A baby escapes his kidnappers, leading them on a wild city chase.

Telugu Version Plot: Nagarjuna’s son, Akhil, stars in this adorable remake, blending comedy and chaos perfectly.

2. Pilla Zamindar (2011) – A Millionaire’s First Love (2006)

Korean Original Plot: A spoiled rich kid must live a humble life to inherit his grandfather’s fortune, and finds love instead.

Telugu Version Plot: Nani’s character follows the same emotional arc with a rural twist.

3. Oopiri (2016) – The Intouchables (2011)

French Original Plot: A quadriplegic millionaire hires a street-smart caregiver, leading to an unexpected bond.

Telugu Version Plot: Oopiri adapts this heartwarming friendship with a stylish Indian backdrop, starring Nagarjuna and Karthi.

4. Dookudu (2011) – Goodbye Lenin! (2003)

German Original Plot: A man fakes the world around his ill German mother to protect her from a political shock.

Telugu Version Plot: The “coma drama” concept gets reworked into a mass entertainer with Mahesh Babu in full swing.

5. Oh! Baby (2019) – Miss Granny (2014)

Korean Original Plot: A 70-year-old woman magically turns 20 and relives her youth.

Telugu Version Plot: Samantha takes charge in this funny-yet-touching tale of age, dreams, and second chances.

6. Agyaathavaasi (2018) – Largo Winch 2 (2011)

French-Belgian Original Plot: A secret heir must avenge his father’s death and prove his worth.

Telugu Version Plot: Pawan Kalyan plays the role with action, flair, and a corporate revenge twist.

7. Chirutha (2007) – Swept Away (2002)

Hollywood Original: A rich woman who was travelling by private cruise resents the deckhand, and both get stuck on an island, which shifts the power into the deckhand due to his survival skills and eventually leads to romance between the two.

Telugu Version: Ram Charan’s debut shares thematic roots with action and romance layered in.

8. Stalin (2006) – Pay It Forward (2000)

Hollywood Original: A young boy creates a chain of kindness, hoping to change the world, which revolves around not paying back to someone who helped you, but rather paying it forward (helping other people in return). The movie itself was an adaptation of the 1999 novel Pay It Forward, written by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

Telugu Version Plot: Chiranjeevi’s Stalin adds social action, emotion, and mass appeal to this noble concept.

9. Maryada Ramanna (2010) – Our Hospitality (1923)

Original Plot: A man meets a girl while travelling by train to collect his inherited land, and unknowingly visits enemy territory where he’s safe only as long as he’s inside their house.

Telugu Version Plot: Rajamouli brings this 1920s plot into a Rayalaseema-style family conflict with comedy and suspense, starring Sunil.

If cinema is a language, then “inspiration” is its dialect. The stories change clothes, culture, and colours, but the soul? That often stays the same. All these remakes have added their twist of drama and cinematic expression, which connects the local audience.

