The clever plotlines, the dance numbers, the relationships – these are just some of the many things that make a South Indian movie or web series so fun to watch. With content from this genre getting better and more exciting by the day, we can’t help but look forward to the new South OTT releases dropping every week. This week, too, has some promising watches. Take a look:

EMI (Tamil)

A relatable story wrapped in drama, EMI follows the life of a middle-class man chasing a lavish lifestyle to impress his lover. In a bid to live big, he takes on multiple loans, only to find himself drowning in debt. What unfolds is a gripping tale of ambition, financial pressure, and the emotional toll of chasing unrealistic dreams.

Release date: May 1

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video & Tentkotta

Varunan (Tamil)

Set against the backdrop of a global water crisis, Varunan is a gritty drama where rival water suppliers turn into warring factions. When one group begins smuggling liquor under the guise of water cans, an all-out turf war ensues. Loyalties crumble, violence escalates, and survival becomes the ultimate goal.

Release date: May 1

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Muthayya (Telugu)

In the serene village of Chennuru, 70-year-old Muthayya clings to one dream—to act in a film. With the unwavering support of his young friend Malli, he sets out on a heartfelt journey to make his dream come true. Muthayya is a beautiful tribute to resilience, hope, and the timeless pursuit of passion.

Release date: May 1

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Bromance (Malayalam + Multi-language)

What begins as a brother’s search quickly turns into an unexpected journey. Bromance takes you through an adventurous ride with Binto and his gang as they uncover secrets, face unexpected twists, and build bonds that last a lifetime.

Release date: May 1

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

With stories that promise emotion, action, and everything in between, the new South OTT releases this week are worth queuing up. So, grab your snacks and dive into something new—you won’t be disappointed!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.