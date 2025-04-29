If you’re planning a getaway from Visakhapatnam, look no further than Khammam, a must-visit historical city just 390 km away in Telangana. Rich in natural beauty, Khammam and its surrounding district offer a fascinating mix of ancient heritage and modern charm—perfect for a weekend escape.

The Origin of Khammam

Khammam’s name traces back to the ancient hill Stambhadri, which houses the revered Narasimha Swamy Temple, believed to date back to the Treta Yuga. Over centuries, Stambhadri evolved linguistically into Kambham, Khammammettu, and finally, Khammam. This region holds historical significance and is known for its deep cultural roots, coal deposits, forest reserves, and religious landmarks.

In 1959, the Bhadrachalam Revenue Division was merged into Khammam from East Godavari due to administrative convenience. Even today, the city celebrates an annual Stambhadri Festival in honor of its ancient name and roots.

How to Reach Khammam from Visakhapatnam

To get to Khammam from Visakhapatnam, the best option would be to board the 20708 Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express by which you can reach your destination in 5 hours 40 mins.

Alternative trains include 12727 Godavari SF Express and 12861 Mahbubnagar SF Express, whose travel time is about 7 to 8 hours.

If you’d like to make a road trip out of it, a scenic 9-hour drive via the Chennai–Kolkata Highway (NH16) takes you to Khammam.

Must-Visit Attractions in Khammam

1. Khammam Fort

Built in 950 AD by the Kakatiya rulers, this majestic fort atop a hill showcases a rare blend of Hindu and Muslim architectural styles. It was further developed by the Qutub Shahis and Nizams up until the 17th century. The fort offers panoramic views of the city and holds immense historical importance.

2. Palair Lake

Located midway between Suryapet and Khammam (30 km either way), Palair Lake is a vast balancing reservoir and a favourite spot for visitors seeking scenic relaxation and waterside picnics.

3. Kusumanchi Temples

The town of Kusumanchi, near Khammam, is home to two majestic Shaivite temples from the 11th–13th centuries:

Kusumanchi Sivalayam – built by Kakatiya kings, features one of the largest Shiva lingas in the region.

Sri Ganapeshwaralayam and Mukkanteswaralayam – reflect Kakatiya stone architecture and attract a large number of pilgrims.

4. Nelakondapalli Buddhist Stupa

Just 21 km from Khammam, this site dates back to the 3rd century AD and is considered one of South India’s largest Buddhist stupas. Archaeological excavations have unearthed viharas, terracotta figures, cisterns, bronze Buddha idols, and even a miniature limestone stupa, spanning across 100 acres.

5. Lakaram Lake (Mini Tank Bund)

Popularly known as Khammam’s Mini Tank Bund, Lakaram Lake has transformed into a family-friendly tourist hotspot. Key attractions include a suspension bridge, boating, and more.

The nearby scenic Lakaram Lake View Park features musical fountains, rope cycling, walking tracks, open gyms, and food courts. The park is well-maintained, offering a refreshing break in nature’s lap.

6. Jamalapuram Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Located near Yerrupalem, this ancient temple, also called the “Telangana Tirupati”, is set amidst lush green hills and houses a swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple complex also includes shrines for Padmavathi Ammavaru, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Anjaneya Swamy, and Ayyappa Swamy.

7. Kinnerasani Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated in Yanamboil village (Palvoncha mandal), this reservoir on the Kinnerasani River, a tributary of the Godavari, is ideal for nature lovers. The adjacent Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the Dandakaranya Forest, features a Deer Park and a variety of wild animals, reptiles, and birds.

Shopping in Khammam

Khammam offers a lively and engaging local shopping experience:

Aziz Galli: Popular among women for tailor-made dresses, accessories, and fancy wholesale items

Gandhi Chowk: The city’s jewellery hub

Kaman Bazaar: Ideal for clothing, bangles, and footwear

Whether you’re drawn to historical ruins, peaceful lakes, spiritual shrines, or local bazaars, Khammam is a wonderful must-visit city that promises a rewarding travel experience – all just a short journey away from Visakhapatnam.

