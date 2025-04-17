Gifts tell a lot about a person. One of the five love languages, gift giving, is a pleasure to indulge in. Whether it’s a handwritten letter, a useful item, or a thoughtful DIY gift, it is always special to buy or receive a gift. No matter the occasion—a birthday or an anniversary—you might want to plan a gift for a near and dear one. For that purpose, here are some of the top gift shops in Vizag where you can get the latest and most fancy gift products!

1. Indiso Trends

This is the most popular store for women and children, situated in the CMR Central, Maddilapalem area. Indiso has the most innovative mix of good products such as lipsticks, trending earrings and jewellery, coffee mugs, mini mechanical fans, slippers, skincare, and more. As soon as you enter the store, you will be greeted by huge walls stacked with bright and soft plush toys. Head over to this place for a successful gifting adventure!

Timings: 11 am to 9:30 pm

Social Media: Indiso Trends Instagram

Location: Maddilapalem

2. The 2358 Store

Don’t be fooled by the name. This is the place to shop for anime enthusiasts, with their large assortment of anime figurines. You can find some cool stuff here like large office bags, face masks, water bottles, and soft plushies. The store is updated with the latest stock, ensuring you find something new for each visit.

Timings: 11 am to 9 pm

Social Media: The 2358 Store Instagram

Location: Ram Nagar

3. Latt Liv

This newly opened party store can save you from those last-minute improvisations! Housing a wide range of varieties of gift articles, handbags, home decor, kitchen essentials, and fancy stationary items, this is the perfect place to start shopping for a gift. Latt Liv deserves a visit for their unique product range which will make a fitting solution for a gift!

Timings: 10:30 am to 9:30 pm

Social Media: Latt Liv Instagram

Location: Ram Nagar

4. GIFT FOR U

Want to get a more personal gift? The best option is to get it made customized! While there are many customizable gift stores online, there is something special about picking out the material and getting the gift made live. This gift place has many varieties of articles that can be customized to preference. Visit this place to get the most memorable gift for your loved one.

Timings: 9 am to 10 pm

Social Media: Gift For U Instagram

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Something Different

Something Different has been offering unique and stylish options for many years. Think of aesthetic home decor, crockery, beautiful clocks, picture frames and other articles – they have it all. There are many options for gifts that are both affordable and aesthetically pleasing. Head over to this place to find something different for a gift!

Timings: 10 am to 9 pm

Social Media: Something Different Instagram

Locations: Seethammadara and Murali Nagar

6. Ace Collections: Gifts and Toys

This is the perfect place to purchase gifts for children. From board games to plush toys and battery-operated toys, Ace Collections is a paradise for people searching for a memorable gift for children. It has reasonable pricing and high-quality products, which makes it a must-visit place for purchasing gifts!

Timings: 10:30 am to 9 pm

Location: Ram Nagar

Special occasions deserve more than a greeting card and a chocolate. Celebrate each occasion with an exceptional gift from these top gift shops in Vizag!

